Marcos inspects SN Aboitiz Power-Magat, Inc’s IROC in Isabela

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. inspected the integrated Remote Operations Center (iROC) of the SN Aboitiz Power-Magat, Inc. in the town of Ramon, Isabela on 26 October 2026, to check the center’s real-time monitoring and management of hydroelectric power plants and battery energy storage system.

The said visit if part of his administration’s thrust to ensure that there is enough supply of water and electricity as the threat of a Super El Niño looms in this coming year. Marcos is looking into the volume of the water supply for the agricultural sector of the area.

Officials from the SN Aboitiz Power-Magat, Inc. showed a miniature model of the Alimit Dam, a part of the Alimit Hydropower Complex, a proposed renewable energy project in the province of Ifugao, Philippines, developed by SN Aboitizer Power Group (SNAP) (a joint venture of SN Power and AboitizPower).

As a response to the El Niño phenomenon’s effect on the supply of electricity, the President has ordered the Department of Energy (DOE) to fast-track the completion of the power projects that will add 1,500 megawatts supply for the country this first quarter of 2027.

The President is also preparing to deploy 253 megawatts from the battery energy storage system, and 218 megawatts from the power barge as reserves for the electricity supply.

Meanwhile, the proposed 67-megawatt-peak Magat Floating Solar Power Project is expected to supply clean energy to 42,200 residential areas once it becomes operational. Solar panels are also expected to lessen the dissipation of water from the reservoir to maintain more water for the irrigation.