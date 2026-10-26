PDEA arrests suspected drug pusher, seizes P147,000 worth of drugs in Kalinga

TABUK CITY, Kalinga — Operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Cordillera arrested a 43-year-old resident of Barangay Nambaran, Tabuk City, Kalinga, during a buy-bust operation on 25 October 2026.

Anti-illegal drug agents seized an estimated P147,000 worth of suspected illegal drugs during the operation in Barangay Ipil, Tabuk City. The suspect was identified only as alias Arnel.

Authorities recovered one brick of suspected dried marijuana leaves valued at P120,000 and nine bottles containing a total of 540 milliliters of suspected marijuana oil valued at P27,000. They also confiscated a motorcycle allegedly used by the suspect to transport the illegal items.