Motorcycle rider, passenger killed in Tanza road crash

A motorcycle rider and his passenger died after their motorcycle collided with a Suzuki Ertiga along Antero Soriano Highway in Tanza, Cavite.

TANZA, Cavite — A motorcycle rider and his passenger died following a collision with a sport utility vehicle (SUV) along Antero Soriano Highway in Barangay Lambingan early Sunday, 25 October.

The Tanza Municipal Police Station said the crash occurred at around 1:40 a.m. and involved a Suzuki Ertiga driven by a 49-year-old man and a Honda motorcycle driven by a 37-year-old man.

Based on the initial investigation, the SUV was traveling toward Tanza proper along the inner lane when it collided with the motorcycle, which was heading in the opposite direction toward Naic.

The motorcycle rider and his female passenger were taken to Tanza Family General Hospital & Pharmacy, where both were declared dead at 2:25 a.m.

Both vehicles sustained damage, the extent and cost of which have yet to be determined.