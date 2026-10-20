First Lady Louise Araneta Marcos hugs PDL Jose Lobiano who was released Tuesday, 20 October 2026, the same day his documents was reviewed . Looking on are Bureau of Corrections Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr. and Justice Undersecretary Deo Marco. Lobiano was among the 43 released under the Bilis Laya Program . Courtesy of BuCor

The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) has released 43 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) in a single day through its newly launched Bilis Laya program, which aims to eliminate unnecessary delays in processing the release of qualified inmates.

BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr. described the achievement as unprecedented in the bureau's history, crediting more than 200 volunteer lawyers who helped review prison records and complete legal requirements.

The coordinated effort allowed the bureau to process the release of 43 qualified PDLs within 24 hours, significantly shortening procedures that would otherwise take longer.

"This is unprecedented in the bureau's history," Catapang said.

He also credited the support of First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos, who has backed initiatives promoting legal assistance and humane correctional services.

The Bilis Laya program seeks to accelerate case evaluations, verify eligibility for release and complete legal documentation while ensuring compliance with existing laws.

BuCor said the initiative would continue reviewing the records of other qualified PDLs to prevent unnecessary detention caused by administrative delays.

Catapang emphasized that cooperation between government agencies and volunteer legal professionals could help address longstanding inefficiencies in the correctional system.