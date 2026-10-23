DivinaLaw to offer free legal consultations to OFWs in Japan
CHIBA, JAPAN — Philippine law firm DivinaLaw is bringing its flagship legal assistance program to Japan on Saturday, 24 October, offering free consultations to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) on immigration, family matters and other legal concerns.
Organized in partnership with the Filipino community group FILCOM, the Dulog Legal outreach will take place at Karaoke Kan Roppongi Honten in Minato City, Tokyo, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Volunteer lawyers will provide guidance on visa applications, work permits, immigration status, marriage, children and other family-related issues.
The initiative forms part of DivinaLaw's continuing efforts to make legal assistance accessible to Filipinos living and working abroad.
Established in 2022 by DivinaLaw Managing Partner Nilo Divina, Dulog Legal has previously conducted international outreach activities in Chongqing, China, and Hong Kong.
Its first overseas legal clinic, held in Chongqing in October 2025, addressed employment rights, taxation, property matters and family law. The program later expanded to Hong Kong, where Filipino workers received consultations on civil registry concerns, annulment, divorce and other legal issues.