DivinaLaw to offer free legal consultations to OFWs in Japan

CHIBA, JAPAN — Philippine law firm DivinaLaw is bringing its flagship legal assistance program to Japan on Saturday, 24 October, offering free consultations to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) on immigration, family matters and other legal concerns.

Photograph by Carl Magadia for DAILY TRIBUNE

Organized in partnership with the Filipino community group FILCOM, the Dulog Legal outreach will take place at Karaoke Kan Roppongi Honten in Minato City, Tokyo, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Volunteer lawyers will provide guidance on visa applications, work permits, immigration status, marriage, children and other family-related issues.

The initiative forms part of DivinaLaw's continuing efforts to make legal assistance accessible to Filipinos living and working abroad.

Established in 2022 by DivinaLaw Managing Partner Nilo Divina, Dulog Legal has previously conducted international outreach activities in Chongqing, China, and Hong Kong.