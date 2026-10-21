The Supreme Court (SC), Globe Telecom and the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) Rizal-RSM Chapter have partnered to provide free legal consultations to underserved communities through the Konek Kay Attorney initiative.

Launched at The Globe Tower in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig, the program offers confidential, one-on-one legal consultations to qualified beneficiaries, including marginalized residents and members of Globe's community.

Volunteer lawyers assisted participants from Taguig, Mandaluyong and Pasig, addressing legal concerns and community disputes.

The initiative also featured discussions on online safety, digital rights, privacy protection and cybersecurity.

Supreme Court Associate Justice Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa, chairperson of the Unified Legal Aid Service (ULAS) Interim Board, emphasized the need to bridge the gap between Filipinos seeking legal assistance and lawyers capable of providing it.

“Maraming nangangailangan ng tulong. Marami rin namang kayang tumulong. Pero paano natin sila pagtatagpuin?” Caguioa said.

He explained that ULAS was established to connect people who cannot afford legal services with legal professionals willing to assist them.

“ULAS is an important first step in bridging that disconnect. It begins with the legal profession, asking those entrusted with knowledge of the law to put it in the service of others,” he added.

Under the Supreme Court's ULAS Rules, covered practicing lawyers must provide at least 60 hours of free legal aid every three years.

The partnership combines the judiciary's legal aid framework, Globe's corporate resources and the IBP's network of volunteer lawyers.