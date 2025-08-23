DivinaLaw has — hold your breath — eight law deans!

At DivinaLaw, legal victories are only part of the story. In its offices, where more than a hundred lawyers make up one of the country’s most formidable firms, another distinction sets it apart: it is home to eight law deans, a rarity in the Philippines.

Managing Partner Nilo T. Divina, who also serves as dean of the University of Santo Tomas Faculty of Civil Law, describes the firm’s culture as one rooted in mentorship and nation-building.

“The foundation of our culture is our collective belief that DivinaLaw is more than a law firm. We are a community of mentors, trailblazers, and nation-builders,” he said.

Under Divina’s leadership, UST has produced several bar topnotchers, including the 2023 first-placer. “Our mission is to raise not only the bar for legal practice, but also the kind of education that shapes tomorrow’s dynamic lawyers.”

The roster of deans reflects a balance of practice and academia.

Among them is Danilo L. Concepcion, former president of the University of the Philippines and past dean of its College of Law. Retired Justice Raoul V. Victorino is also part of the lineup, remembered for revitalizing the Philippine Christian University College of Law.

Other members include Jose “Jay” Layug, dean of the University of Makati School of Law, who emphasizes accessible and values-driven education; and Jacqueline O. Lopez-Kaw, dean of the UST Graduate School of Law, who has been steering graduate programs toward inclusivity and research-based training.

The list continues with Mary Jude C. Marvel, founding dean of De La Salle University–Dasmariñas College of Law, who promotes socially responsible academic culture; Enrique V. Dela Cruz Jr., dean of Baliuag University College of Law, who integrates civic duty and digital literacy in provincial legal training; and Mae Elaine T. Bathan, dean of the University of San Jose-Recoletos School of Law, who has helped sustain Cebu’s strong bar exam performance.

The convergence of legal minds underscores the firm’s broader identity. DivinaLaw is not only a powerhouse in courtrooms but also a breeding ground for future legal practitioners, guided by mentors who bring their expertise from classrooms across the country.

“It’s not enough to win cases,” Divina said. “The true measure of a lawyer is the legacy they leave in the profession and in society. That’s the standard we set at DivinaLaw.”