Where the courtroom meets the classroom: DivinaLaw’s legacy of mentorship

In the halls of DivinaLaw, legal expertise finds a deeper purpose. Beyond the firm’s roster of more than one hundred accomplished lawyers, it stands out for something rare in the country: it is home to eight current and former law deans. This uncommon blend makes DivinaLaw not only a powerhouse in the courtroom, but also a catalyst for shaping future lawyers in the classroom.

“The foundation of our culture is our collective belief that DivinaLaw is more than a law firm. We are a community of mentors, trailblazers, and nation-builders,” said Managing Partner Atty. Nilo T. Divina, former Dean of the University of Santo Tomas Faculty of Civil Law. Under his stewardship, UST produced an impressive number of bar topnotchers, including the 2023 first-placer. “Our mission is to raise not only the bar for legal practice, but also the kind of education that shapes tomorrow’s dynamic lawyers.”

The firm’s strength lies in its leaders who straddle both practice and academia. Among them is Atty. Danilo L. Concepcion, former President of the University of the Philippines and former Dean of its College of Law. Justice Raoul V. Victorino (Ret.) is also part of the group, credited for transforming the Philippine Christian University College of Law into a thriving institution.

Other notable deans include Atty. Jose “Jay” Layug of the University of Makati School of Law, who pushes for values-driven and accessible education, and Atty. Jacqueline O. Lopez-Kaw, Dean of the UST Graduate School of Law, who is steering graduate education toward inclusivity and research-based training.

The lineup extends to Atty. Mary Jude C. Marvel, founding Dean of De La Salle University–Dasmariñas College of Law, whose focus is creating a socially responsible academic culture; Atty. Enrique V. Dela Cruz, Jr., Dean of Baliuag University College of Law, who integrates digital literacy and civic duty in provincial legal education; and Atty. Mae Elaine T. Bathan, Dean of the University of San Jose-Recoletos School of Law, who continues to guide Cebu’s largest law schools toward consistent bar exam success.

This convergence of educators and advocates reflects the firm’s identity. At DivinaLaw, victories are measured not only in court rulings but also in the generations of lawyers inspired by its leaders.

“It’s not enough to win cases,” Divina explained. “The true measure of a lawyer is the legacy they leave in the profession and in society. That’s the standard we set at DivinaLaw.”