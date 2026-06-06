Every meal, a story

Dinakdakan croquettes — that Ilocano offal dish, the kind of thing your lola assembled because nothing was wasted and nothing was beneath dignity — reimagined into something you could eat standing, one hand on a flute, without losing a single note of what made it home. French oysters arrived cold and clean, the sea in concentrated form. The gambas carried heat that asked you to pay attention. A burrata salad moved with the confidence of something that knew exactly how much restraint to exercise — and held the line.

Then the grilled octopus, charred at the edges with that particular precision that looks effortless only because someone worked very hard to make it so.

And then the steak and fries. The best of the evening, which is saying something, because the evening was not short on contenders. The kind of dish that renders conversation briefly unnecessary. The kind of dish that Aurora — the woman, not the restaurant — would have recognized instantly: honest, generous, done right.

Between courses, the Borealis Glow arrived. A vodka-based concoction the color of something half-remembered and barely translatable, it lit the evening from within and made the whole night feel curated by someone who understood that celebration requires atmosphere, not just food.

Divina quoted Anthony Bourdain during the evening, the way people quote scripture they have actually lived by: "A meal is a celebration." Then he paused and did what great lawyers do — he refined the argument, sharpened it, made it his own.

"Every meal is a celebration, but with a story behind it."

This is the organizing principle of everything Aurora carries on its menu. Not novelty for novelty's sake. Not technique performing for its own applause. Story. The dinakdakan croquette is a story. The gambas is a story. The steak, which arrived without ceremony and left an impression that will outlast the evening by months, is a story.

"That is the story of all dishes here in Aurora," he said. "Everything is done with love."

This is either the most obvious thing a restaurateur can say or the most demanding. In a business that runs on margins, logistics, and the thousand invisible decisions made before a single plate crosses the pass, love is not a default. It is a discipline practiced daily, often invisibly, always consequentially.

Divina did not romanticize it. "Restaurant is a very tough business," he said, plainly, without hedging.

One year in, Bistro Aurora at The Podium has survived that business — its rhythms, its relentlessness, its demand that you show up and deliver regardless of what the night brings. It has done so not by abandoning what named it, but by honoring it, course after course, guest after guest, evening after evening.

He said it toward the end of the night, in the voice of a man who does not take a full room for granted: "We may have the best food, but without your support, your trust, all of this means nothing."

Aurora raised a son who never forgot where flavor comes from.

One year in, the whole room could taste it.

Bistro Aurora is located at The Podium, Mandaluyong City. It is the sister restaurant of the Michelin Guide-recognized Restaurant Aurora at Pacific Star Building, Makati.