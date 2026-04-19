Two Decades Strong: Divina Law 20th

More than its reputation for “prompt, proactive and results-driven service,” top Philippine law firm DivinaLaw can give itself another pat in the back for achieving what perhaps other law firms would be hard put to sustain: a caring heart.
This much was evident at the recent celebration of its 20th anniversary held at the Grand Ballroom of Shangri-La at the Fort on Friday, 17 April 2026.
A client of theirs told this writer they feel well taken care of by the firm where even a possible communication barrier was never an issue as they have someone who speaks their language.
That the grand celebration was well-attended by Divinalaw’s pioneers and major clients also goes to show this firm enjoys the goodwill of a satisfied clientele and even happier employees.
From 19 April 2006, founder Dean Nilo Divina had asked a few of his best students to take the journey with him for at least three years, and then they would how if the risk of building their own practice had been worth taking.
Twenty years later, what started out with less than 10 people is now manned by close to 150 professionals, with presence around the country and soon, more countries around the world.
Dean Divina, who built the foundation of the company on the “dynamic lawyering” credo, is never short on gratitude and appreciation. In fact, it seems to be behind everything they do, whether triumph or failure. No surprise then that a short thanksgiving Mass preceded the sumptuous sit-down dinner of Chinese specialties on this special night.
Entertainment was provided by soothing contemporary music by the UST Symphony Orchestra, performances by showbiz power couple Ogie Alcasid and Regine Velasquez, as well as a shadow play of DivinaLaw’s history by the award-winning El Gamma Penumbra.
Dean Divina, a DAILY TRIBUNE columnist (A Dose of Law) ensured meaning was infused into the festivities, with a speech on their continuing journey to success and expansion, followed by the recognition of employees and partners who have been with the company for five-, 10-, 15- and 20-year milestones.
To cap a rousing evening, the famous Fra Lippo Lippi performed a number of their hits. The program was hosted by Marc Nelson and Atty. Mae Elaine Bathan.
While DivinaLaw operates on its unique “work hard, pray hard” ethos, it certainly gave “play hard” a go during its 20th anniversary gathering.