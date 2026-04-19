Two Decades Strong: Divina Law 20th

A client of theirs told this writer they feel well taken care of by the firm where even a possible communication barrier was never an issue as they have someone who speaks their language.

That the grand celebration was well-attended by Divinalaw’s pioneers and major clients also goes to show this firm enjoys the goodwill of a satisfied clientele and even happier employees.

From 19 April 2006, founder Dean Nilo Divina had asked a few of his best students to take the journey with him for at least three years, and then they would how if the risk of building their own practice had been worth taking.