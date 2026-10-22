DOH, WHO chiefs meet on pandemic preparedness

Department of Health (DOH) Acting Secretary Edwin Mercado and World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus met this week for a dialogue on various topics including pandemic preparedness.

Department of Health (DOH) Acting Secretary Edwin Mercado and World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus met to discuss Philippine preparednes against a global pandemic.

The DOH said the two officials met during a dialogue at the WHO Western Pacific Office held last Monday, October 19.

Ghebreyesus said his meeting with Mercado has been fruitful.

During the dialogue, the WHO chief said Mercado talked about the Philippine investments made on pandemic preparedness, among others.

“We also discussed the importance of finalising the negotiations on Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing annex of the Pandemic Agreement,” said Ghebreyesus.

The WHO said the aim of the agreement is to have a legally binding international agreement on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.

The agreement is currently in the negotiation stage and, once done, will be presented before countries for signing and ratification.

The DOH said the dialogue between the two officials also tackled ensuring equitable access to medical supplies through regional stockpiles, pooled procurement, and stronger regulatory systems; strengthening of Universal Health Care and National Health Emergency Preparedness; advancing disease control and reaching zero-dose children; improving hypertension, tobacco, and mental health programs; and trengthening international health partnerships and cooperation.