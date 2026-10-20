Members of the House Prosecution Panel challenged claims from Senator Imee Marcos which questioned the group’s move to withdraw three out of its four Articles of Impeachment against Vice President Sara Duterte, arguing that such statements cast doubt on her impartiality.

Public prosecutors Rep. Gerville Luistro and Rep. Joel Chua on Tuesday similarly pushed back on Marcos’ claim that the prosecution was in a “rush” to finish its case, maintaining that the team was simply doing what it thought was “best” for their case.

Luistro, for her part, stressed that the prosecution panel was not in any rush to finish the constitutional proceedings ahead of schedule and would go as far as stating that the senator’s view on the matter was “not relevant.”

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“It is the impeachment court which has, or is in the position to control the proceedings. It is not in the hands of the prosecution,” she stated.

Chua, on the other hand, was more candid when it came to his assertion that such sentiments questioned the integrity of Marcos as a senator-judge.

The lawmaker explained that it was expected for senators that were participating in the trial to be neutral to any moves that were made by the prosecution or the defense, setting aside their political biases throughout the process.

"It doesn't seem right for a senator-judge to make this kind of comment, considering they promised to remain politically impartial,” Chua said in Filipino

"Statements like these give the impression that they are leaning toward a particular side," he added.

The public prosecutors were commenting on an ambush interview of Marcos this Tuesday wherein she insinuated that the current administration was in a “rush” to wrap up the trial ahead of the country’s hosting of the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit.

Marcos explained that it appeared as if President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was attempting to make the country look good, particularly as world leaders–including United States President Donald Trump–were expected to attend the ceremonies.

“I don’t know. I just feel it…I feel like everybody is rushing. I don’t know, what’s the rush? What’s the rush? I’m just thinking it's because of the coming ASEAN, maybe they don’t want our image to seem out of wack,” the senator said.

With the remarks questioning the process undertaken under the impeachment court, Chua would raise the need for senator-judges to also be covered by the sub-judice rule that was implemented by presiding officer Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero.

“I believe that the sub-judice rule should not only be applicable to us, it must also be applicable to senator-judges,” the lawmaker explained.

Luistro likewise defended the prosecution’s move to drop its articles, arguing that it was mutually beneficial to the defense as it required them to answer to fewer allegations.

She further stated that she found it confusing that Duterte’s lawyers would object to such a development given that the charges dropped from four to just one.

“There remains one charge that they have to answer…that works apparently to the advantage of the respondent Vice President,” Luistro said.