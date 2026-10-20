Fashion Week Asia weaves a borderless loom for the future of Asian design

Fashion Week Asia founder and chairman Archie Carrasco (left) and co-founder and co-chair Apples Aberin lead the inaugural event, bringing together Asian designers and industry leaders to champion the continent’s creative talent on the global fashion stage.

In an exclusive interview with DAILY TRIBUNE, Fashion Week Asia Co-Founder and Co-Chair Apples Aberin pulls back the curtain on the inaugural event, organized by AGC Power Holdings Corp., the historic creative crossroads marks a seismic shift for regional fashion. Furthermore, creating a pioneering look at how a masterfully woven coalition is breaking down borders to position Asian design on the global stage.

For decades, the global fashion axis has tilted heavily toward the West, but now, the compass is shifting. Archie Carrasco, the visionary founder and chairman of Fashion Week Asia, stood at the edge of the runway. Beside him stood Aberin, watching a tapestry of distinct cultures dissolve into a singular, unstoppable movement.

“Fashion Week Asia began with a vision from our founder and chairman, Archie Carrasco, who has always believed in bringing Filipino talent to the global stage,” Aberin reflected at a press conference attended by international designers, buyers and editors. Carrasco wanted to extend that commitment across the continent, connecting designers with new audiences and opportunities beyond their home markets.

The feat was nothing short of miraculous. Although the concept had been brewing for some time, its actual execution took shape in a dizzying, relentless eight-week sprint.

Aberin and Carrasco personally reached out to regional leaders with nothing but raw honesty and a clear sense of purpose.

“We wanted to create something that would go beyond the runway and open doors for Asian designers,” Aberin said, recalling the early, uncertain phone calls.

The response was an unprecedented wave of solidarity — a borderless sanctuary where Tokyo’s structure, Manila’s heritage textiles and Seoul’s avant-garde drapes could coexist on a single, unified stage.

By weaving together the distinct threads of diverse nations into a single fashion ecosystem, Fashion Week Asia demonstrates that the continent’s true power lies in unity.

Aberin captured the spirit of the initiative: “For me, the real achievement isn’t just mounting a five-day event in two months. It’s bringing people together who believe in the potential of Asian fashion and what we can accomplish by supporting one another.”