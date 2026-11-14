From the battlefield to the Skyway: Magno’s decades of service

Retired Maj. Gen. Jose P. Magno Jr., 96, has spent much of his career in military service, government administration and infrastructure development, including the Metro Manila Skyway.

Known as “Joemag” among friends and fellow soldiers, Magno was among the pioneers of the Philippine Army's Special Forces, alongside former President Fidel V. Ramos.

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A member of the University of the Philippines ROTC Class of 1952, Magno began his military career during the country's campaign against the Huk insurgency.

He served with the Scout Rangers and participated in counterinsurgency operations in Jolo before undergoing specialized military training in the United States with Ramos and other Filipino officers.

Their training contributed to the establishment of the First Special Forces Company (Airborne) at Fort Magsaysay in 1962.

Magno later served in South Vietnam as part of Philippine military and civic-action missions. He also held senior command positions in Mindanao, including commanding general of the Central Mindanao Command and Southern Command.

After retiring from the Armed Forces in 1986, Magno was appointed presidential adviser on military affairs under President Corazon Aquino.

When Ramos assumed the presidency in 1992, Magno became chairman of the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS).

During his tenure, he helped oversee the completion of the long-delayed GSIS building project, which involved resolving site and relocation issues.

Magno entered the private sector in 1998, joining Citra Metro Manila Tollways Corporation, where he eventually became chairman.

His work with the company involved the development of the Metro Manila Skyway, an elevated expressway project intended to ease traffic congestion in the capital.

He remained associated with the Skyway enterprise as it expanded under San Miguel Corporation and businessman Ramon S. Ang.

On June 28, 2025, the Armed Forces of the Philippines recognized Magno's contributions during the 63rd founding anniversary of the Special Forces Regiment (Airborne) at Fort Magsaysay in Nueva Ecija.

A drop zone was named in his honor, with AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. and other senior military officers attending the ceremony.

Magno's career also reflects his longstanding friendship with Ramos, whom he served alongside during the early development of the Philippine Army's Special Forces.

Having known Magno through my years of association with Ramos, I have witnessed a friendship that endured beyond their military careers and government appointments.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, I have valued his generosity, guidance and willingness to share his experiences.

From military operations to government administration and expressway development, Magno's career has spanned more than seven decades.

At 96, his life offers a perspective on Philippine history shaped by firsthand experience in the military, public service and private sector.