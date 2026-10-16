In a radio interview, Teodoro said Jing's statement exposed what he believes are China's underlying objectives in the disputed waters.

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. on Friday, 16 October, said Chinese Ambassador Jing Quan's recent remarks revealed Beijing's intention to control the West Philippine Sea (WPS), describing the envoy's warning about China's military superiority as a threat.

"Itong sa statement ng ambasador mismo, natalupan na talaga na, na expose na sa publiko ang tunay na damdamin nila no, talagang it's to control (the WPS)," Teodoro said.

Jing on Thursday claimed that China could easily defeat the Philippines in a military confrontation but insisted Beijing preferred peace.

"If we want to use force, we may easily win. But no, we will not use force. You know, we love peace,” the ambassador told reporters on the sidelines of the Second Diliman Dialogues in Quezon City.

His remarks came a day after Teodoro described China as a regional "troublemaker."

The defense chief rejected suggestions that Jing had merely misspoken, arguing that the ambassador's statements carried an unmistakable warning.

"Meron talagang nilalaman ang mga statement na yan at atleast natalupan at in the same statement sinasabi niya we want peace pagkatapos we can use force and you will lose. banta yun e. Yun ang tunay na laman ng statement na yan. Tinatakot tayo," Teodoro said.

Teodoro stressed that while the Philippines does not seek war, it must stand firm against statements perceived as intimidation.

"Nakapangangamba yung statement na yun pero kung matatakot tayo, na ibig sabihin na matakot tayo hindi natin tatayuan yung statement na yan, hindi na maka-bansa yun. Hindi naman giyera ang gusto natin eh, pero yung gagalangin tayo, biro mo may, may statement na ganyan. Tapos on the same vein parang pinipilit nila na kausapin mo kami. Di ba?" he said.

Teodoro also linked the deterioration in relations to government efforts to investigate illegal activities, citing Philippine offshore gaming operators, substandard steel, illegal mining and human trafficking.

He suggested that China's recent statements could reflect frustration over increased scrutiny of such activities.

"Palagay ko dahil nabubuko na ng inter-agency committees ang mga gawain nila katulad ng pagpatuloy ng POGO, yung fake steel, yung illegal mining, human trafficking at iba't iba pag ginagawa nila, tapos palagay ko kaya lumabas itong series na statements na ito may blank wall na silang napuntahan eh, yung normal na pinupuntahan nila hindi na sila pinagbigyan eh," Teodoro said.

The defense secretary said officials were examining Jing's statements and considering their implications.

He also raised concerns that Beijing could be preparing a justification for possible future actions against the Philippines.

"Palagay ko siniset na nila yung senaryo may balak silang gawin hindi natin alam kung ano yun, it could be regarding anything kaya siniset na nila yung tono na dahil hindi ko sila kinausap meron silang ginawa na hindi tama na magiging kasalanan pa natin," he said.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. also criticized Jing's remarks Friday, saying they sounded like a threat and warranted a discussion with the Chinese ambassador.