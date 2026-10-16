Celine Dion honored with Barbie doll inspired by iconic Oscars look

The song, which became one of the defining hits of her career, won the Academy Award for Best Original Song and further cemented Dion’s reputation as one of the world’s most celebrated vocalists.

The collectible doll recreates Dion’s glamorous look at the 1998 Academy Awards, where she performed “My Heart Will Go On,” the theme song of the blockbuster film Titanic.

Canadian music superstar Celine Dion has received another special tribute to her extraordinary career as Mattel introduces a Barbie Signature doll inspired by one of her most memorable red-carpet appearances.

Celine Dion kicked off Paris Fashion Week in style on Monday, stepping onto the catwalk beneath the Eiffel Tower and belting out "I'm…

Adding a nostalgic touch, the Barbie doll wears a miniature recreation of the elegant gown Dion wore that evening, complete with jewelry inspired by the iconic Titanic necklace.

The special edition pays homage not only to Dion’s timeless fashion but also to a milestone that helped establish her place in international music history.

The tribute comes as the Grammy-winning singer continues to inspire admirers following her highly publicized health struggles.

Dion, who has been living with stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that affects muscle movement and causes painful spasms, has faced significant challenges that forced her to step away from regular live performances.

Her return to the spotlight, including her emotional performance at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics, became a powerful reminder of her determination and enduring passion for music.

Through the years, Dion has captivated audiences with her remarkable vocal range and timeless hits, including “The Power of Love,” “Because You Loved Me,” and “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now.”

With her likeness joining the Barbie Signature collection, Dion adds another distinction to a career filled with musical achievements and unforgettable performances.

For longtime fans, the collectible is more than a glamorous miniature of their favorite singer. It celebrates a legendary artist whose voice, resilience, and influence continue to resonate across generations.