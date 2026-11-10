Nathan Garcia gets candid about family hardships

Behind the laughter, playful antics, and cheerful personality of Nathan Garcia inside the Pinoy Big Brother: Collab Edition 3.0 house lies a young man who has endured heartbreaking experiences involving financial difficulties and family struggles.

In an emotional conversation with Big Brother, the young housemate from Cebu opened up about the challenges his family has faced, revealing that his positive outlook on life was shaped by years of hardship.

“Hindi po kami perpektong pamilya. Palagi po kaming nagkakahiwalay, watak-watak, tapos nagkakaroon ng problema dahil sa pera,” Nathan admitted.

He explained that his father’s unstable source of income often created difficulties for their family. Rather than allowing these problems to overwhelm him, Nathan learned to distract himself through activities that brought him happiness.

“Hindi po stable yung pinagkakakitaan ni Papa. Kumbaga, para hindi ko lang po siya masyadong maramdaman yung mga problemang ganun, nililibang ko po yung sarili ko sa mga ibang bagay.”

One of his most heartbreaking revelations involved the times when his family struggled to afford even the most basic necessities.

“Nakaranas po kami ng hati-hati na lang po kami magkapatid sa dalawang noodles—utang pa yun. Walang kuryente, walang tubig, nakikisaksak lang po kami sa kapitbahay, nagbabato lang kami ng extension.”

Despite these painful memories, Nathan shared that he consciously chooses not to let his personal problems affect the way he interacts with other people.

“Yung mga pinagdadaanan ko sa bahay, Kuya, ayoko pong siyang nadadala sa labas. Nililibang ko sarili ko, ganun. Kumbaga po, nadala ko po yung ugali ko po dito, Kuya.”

His confession offered a deeper understanding of the personality that fellow housemates and viewers have come to know inside the famous house.

For Nathan, making people laugh and maintaining a cheerful disposition are more than simply expressions of his personality. They are also ways of coping with circumstances beyond his control.

“Katulad nga po sa mga pinagdadaanan ko, ayoko rin po kasi yung masyadong malungkot at masyadong dinadamdam yung mga nangyayari sa mga bagay,” he explained.

What stood out most in Nathan’s emotional revelation was his determination to remain hopeful despite everything his family has experienced.

“At alam ko naman po kasi na malalagpasan namin yun. Imbes po na magmukmok, maglungkot doon sa gilid, imbes na kaawaan ko ang sarili ko, mas pipiliin ko na lang pong sumaya para lang po makalimutan yung mga ganoong bagay.”

His story reveals a different side of the young housemate, reminding viewers that behind a person’s brightest smile may be struggles that others know nothing about.

For Nathan, happiness is not necessarily the absence of problems. It is a choice he continues to make while holding on to the hope that better days await his family.