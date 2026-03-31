Celine Dion announces comeback shows in Paris after health battle

“This year, I’m getting the best birthday gift of my life,” Dion said in the video. “I’m getting the chance to see you, to perform for you once again. Even in my most difficult times, you were there for me. You’ve helped me in ways that I can’t even describe, and I’m truly so fortunate to have your support.”

Dion’s career has been marked by both triumph and challenge. Her Courage World Tour, launched in late 2019, was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic and her health struggles.

In December 2022, Dion disclosed that she had been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, an incurable condition that causes muscle stiffness in the torso, arms, and legs.

Despite the diagnosis, she remained determined to return to performing. In 2024, she performed from the Eiffel Tower during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics despite heavy rain, and later shared her journey in the documentary I Am: Celine Dion, which highlighted the severity of her condition.

Dion’s international breakthrough began in 1988 when she represented Switzerland at the Eurovision Song Contest in Dublin, winning with the French-language song Ne partez pas sans moi.

She later broke into the English-language market with Where Does My Heart Beat Now, launching a career that has sold more than 260 million albums worldwide and earned five Grammy Awards, including two for My Heart Will Go On from the 1997 film Titanic.

“This year, I’m singing again, even doing a little bit of dancing,” Dion said, reflecting on the support of her fans during her time away from the stage.

Her Paris comeback will include 10 shows over five weeks, giving fans a chance to see the legendary performer live once more and hear her new single for the first time.

Dion’s announcement marks a triumphant return for one of music’s most enduring stars, blending her signature vocals with renewed spirit after years of health challenges.