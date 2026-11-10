Bea Millan-Windorski makes Miss Universe's exclusive eight

Miss Universe Philippines 2026 Bea Millan-Windorski has earned another opportunity to stand out on the international stage after being selected as one of only eight delegates invited to an exclusive photoshoot and dinner in Puerto Rico.

The special gathering, reportedly scheduled for tonight, November 9, brings together a select group of contestants for an intimate evening of glamour, networking, and cultural exchange.

For the Filipina beauty queen, the invitation marks another exciting moment in her Miss Universe journey, giving her additional exposure and an opportunity to build connections with fellow delegates.

Representing La Union, Bea continues to carry the Philippine flag with confidence and determination as she competes for the country’s fifth Miss Universe crown.