Mikee Quintos opens up about college project backlash

Kapuso actress Mikee Quintos became emotional as she opened up about a painful chapter in her life, revealing how an online controversy during her college years left emotional wounds that she is still trying to heal.

During a heartfelt conversation with Big Brother inside the Pinoy Big Brother: Collab Edition 3.0 house, Mikee revisited the online criticism she experienced in 2021 following an issue involving a school project that was widely mistaken for her thesis.

The actress admitted that the experience became particularly difficult because she felt misunderstood by people who were quick to judge her intentions.

“People misunderstand me and my intentions. And naging mabigat na journey po sa akin yun, Kuya, nung college po, Kuya. Yun po talaga,” she confessed.

According to Mikee, the controversy escalated when the issue circulated online, with many people criticizing her without fully understanding the circumstances.

“Kasi Kuya, doon ko po nakita nung hinate po ako online ng maraming tao about thesis. Akala nila, thesis po kasi yun, but it was a group work.”

What made the experience even more painful was seeing people she knew personally, including some of her former high school batchmates, apparently joining the online ridicule.

“Basically, medyo pinagpyestahan talaga ako and on my social media accounts. I would see my high school batchmates sharing it and laughing, tapos tagging each other.”

For Mikee, the experience was not simply about receiving negative comments. It also changed the way she viewed people, friendships, and the intentions of those around her.

“One bash online, one issue online, they celebrate, they enjoy it. Na-realize ko na lang, just because I have good intentions doesn’t mean everyone I meet has them too.”

The actress shared that the ordeal eventually taught her an important lesson about protecting her emotional well-being and accepting that she cannot control how others perceive her.

“So I can’t expect everyone to think like me, I can’t expect everyone to understand me, because if I do that, ako lang po ang masasaktan. So that’s how I protect myself, I guess.”

Despite the years that have passed, Mikee acknowledged that the emotional impact of the controversy has not completely disappeared.

Her conversation with Big Brother became an opportunity to confront feelings she had carried for a long time.

“And narealize ko, kailangan ko i-heal ‘to. Hindi ko pwedeng takbuhan forever,” she admitted.

The emotional confession revealed a vulnerable side of the actress, whose public image has often been associated with her cheerful personality and accomplishments in show business.

Beyond the controversy itself, Mikee’s story highlighted the lasting effects of online humiliation, particularly when criticism comes not only from strangers but also from people once considered part of one’s social circle.

Her experience also served as a reminder that public controversies can leave personal scars long after the online discussions have faded.

As she continues her journey inside Bahay ni Kuya, Mikee appears determined to face her unresolved emotions rather than continue avoiding them.