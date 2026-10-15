The company reported on Wednesday that construction of the two-kilometer Mindanao Avenue to Quirino Highway section of the NLEX-C5 Northlink project is now 96 percent complete, with the new segment expected to accommodate around 11,000 vehicles daily once operational.

NLEX Corp. is moving closer to expanding its toll road network in Quezon City, potentially drawing more vehicles into its expressway system while giving motorists a faster alternative to congested routes between Metro Manila and North and Central Luzon.

Motorists traveling between Cavite, Laguna, and Metro Manila could soon benefit from faster and more convenient trips as MPCALA Holdings…

The expansion will extend NLEX eastward to Quirino Highway, providing motorists with another route to Quezon City while strengthening connections to Manila, Makati, and other parts of Metro Manila.

According to the Pangilinan-led firm, the additional link could help boost traffic across its existing network, while motorists stand to benefit from shorter travel times and potential savings on fuel and other travel expenses.

NLEX President and General Manager Luis S. Reñon said the company is accelerating construction to provide motorists with more efficient travel options amid unpredictable fuel prices.

“We want to give motorists greater freedom not only in how they travel, but also in how they spend their time and money. While fuel prices and other travel-related costs are beyond our control, we can provide reliable road infrastructure that helps people reach their destinations more efficiently. That is the value we aim to deliver through this project,” Reñon said.

Once operational, the elevated expressway will operate 24 hours a day and accommodate all vehicle classes.

Motorists entering from Quirino Highway will gain access to NLEX through the Northlink, with onward connections to the NLEX Connector toward Manila, the University Belt, and Makati, or northbound toward Central and North Luzon.

The new route is also expected to provide an alternative to Mindanao Avenue, giving motorists more flexibility in navigating Metro Manila's road network.

To improve safety and traffic flow, the expressway will be equipped with CCTV cameras, speed management systems, advanced RFID readers, roadway lighting, traffic signs, pavement markings, and protective barriers.

Remaining construction activities include the installation of concrete barriers and expansion joints, completion of the eastbound and westbound Quirino Highway entry and exit ramps, and other civil works needed before operations begin.

The segment is part of the larger 11.3-kilometer NLEX-C5 Northlink project, which will eventually connect Mindanao Avenue to C5/C.P. Garcia near Katipunan Avenue.

NLEX Corp. is a subsidiary of Metro Pacific Tollways Corp., the toll road arm of Metro Pacific Investments Corp.