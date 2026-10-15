The new UPS Air Hub has a total investment of US$80 million, with an area of 30,000 square meters, which is 15 times larger than UPS’s previous Clark hub and can process up to 15,000 packages per hour. It is also expected to handle an average daily volume of 46,000 packages.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. took part in the grand opening of the United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) International Air Hub at the Clark International Airport in Pampanga on 15 October 2026, which will strengthen UPS services across more than 1,100 global trade lanes.

The Luzon Economic Corridor (LEC) is moving forward with a new pipeline of investment opportunities in logistics, energy, manufacturing and…

Marcos said that the UPS International Air Hub is, “an important milestone in strengthening our country’s logistics network.” The expansion has created nearly 600 jobs for the local community and is expected to further stimulate regional economic activity.

He added, “Yet our logistics sector continues to face challenges, particularly the high cost of moving goods to our archipelago. Our logistics costs account to up to 27% against sales, one of the highest in Southeast Asia.”

He cited that the country is dealing with congested ports, inadequate road networks, and insufficient cold chain facilities contributing to delays, increase in costs and on ultimate, this affects the prices paid by our consumers.

“To address this challenges, and better connect agricultural production areas to ports and businesses, the DPWH and the DOTR are working to improve our roads, bridges, and transport systems,” he said.

With the opening of the UPS International Air Hub, operations are expected to support 170 weekly flight segments to and from Clark. This will enable faster deliveries to key markets in Asia-Pacific, India, Europe and the United States, with some shipments arriving in as little as one business day.

Customers can also expect improved transit times, including up to two days faster service on selected routes serving Eastern China, Southeast Asia and India.

The facility is equipped with automated sorting systems, temperature-controlled areas and UPS Premier RFID technology to support time-sensitive shipments, particularly for the healthcare, high-tech and manufacturing sectors.

The new hub is part of UPS’s broader investment strategy to strengthen its regional logistics network and support the continued growth of trade flows.