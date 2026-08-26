The top 30 designs for the UPS Express Envelope Design Competition were showcased at the Ayala Malls Museum during the award ceremony on Tuesday, 25 August 2026, following a competition that challenged about 400 first-year Multimedia Arts students from De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde to create envelope designs based on three themes: “Roots of Progress,” “Galaw ng Bayan, Abot ang Mundo,” and “Clark Rising: Asia’s Center, Philippine Pride.

UPS is one of the world’s largest logistics companies, providing integrated logistics solutions to customers in more than 200 countries and territories. The competition gives young artists an opportunity to showcase their creativity and have their work recognized on an international platform.