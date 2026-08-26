The top 30 designs for the UPS Express Envelope Design Competition were showcased at the Ayala Malls Museum during the award ceremony on Tuesday, 25 August 2026, following a competition that challenged about 400 first-year Multimedia Arts students from De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde to create envelope designs based on three themes: “Roots of Progress,” “Galaw ng Bayan, Abot ang Mundo,” and “Clark Rising: Asia’s Center, Philippine Pride.
UPS is one of the world’s largest logistics companies, providing integrated logistics solutions to customers in more than 200 countries and territories. The competition gives young artists an opportunity to showcase their creativity and have their work recognized on an international platform.
First launched in Japan in 2023 and Singapore in 2025, the program has now reached the Philippines, making it the third market to host the competition. This year, UPS partnered with De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB), one of the country’s leading institutions for Multimedia Arts, inviting students to reimagine one of the company’s most recognizable icons — the UPS Express Envelope.
“We value partnerships like this with UPS because they bring learning beyond the classroom and give our students the opportunity to create for a real-world, global platform. For our students, seeing their ideas move from the classroom into the real world is incredibly meaningful. It affirms that their creativity has a place, and an audience, beyond De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde,” Angelo Marco Lacson, Vice Chancellor for Academics of DLS-CSB, said.
The competition followed multiple rounds of public voting and judging, resulting in 30 shortlisted designs. Nine artworks then advanced to the final stage, where they were judged by Filipino contemporary artists Jigger Cruz, Demi Padua, Olivia d’Aboville, and Lisa Ongpin-Periquet, who selected the winners in each category and the grand prize winner.
UPS Philippines Managing Director Russel Reed also shared his thoughts during the ceremony.
“One of the most rewarding parts of this competition has been seeing how students expressed Filipino identity, ambition and pride through original designs. The creativity and thoughtfulness behind their work were truly impressive. As a company that connects people, businesses and opportunities around the world, we’re proud to support local talent and help bring Filipino creativity to audiences beyond these shores,” he said.
The first-place winners for each theme were Aleana Szobelle P. Lallamant for “Started From the Bottom Now We’re Here!” under “Roots of Progress”; Jana Lois D. Oliveros for “Reach for the Waves” under “Galaw ng Bayan, Abot ang Mundo”; and Lauren Kerby Obaldo for “Haraya sa Kalsada” under “Clark Rising: Asia’s Center, Philippine Pride.”
Obaldo, a second-year Multimedia Arts student, was also named the grand prize winner for “Haraya sa Kalsada.” Having joined the competition when it launched in June, he received a certificate and plaque awarded by First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, along with the opportunity to have his winning design featured on UPS envelopes and reach audiences in different countries.
The UPS Express Envelope Design Competition is part of the celebration of UPS’ upcoming hub in Clark, Pampanga, which is scheduled to open later in 2026. The facility is expected to enhance connectivity for businesses in the Philippines and across Asia, further strengthening access to international markets.