BCDA President and CEO Joshua M. Bingcang highlighted opportunities linked to energy security, logistics and cargo, infrastructure development and industrial expansion.

These include the expansion of Clark International Airport, construction of a new runway and apron, and the Clark West Logistics Hub, an airport-connected industrial platform designed to support aviation, logistics and manufacturing.

Other opportunities include aviation maintenance and logistics, public-private partnerships for information and communications technology infrastructure, water and wastewater systems, energy substations and transmission, and the proposed Clark Advanced Manufacturing Park in New Clark City.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who opened the forum, said growing investor interest reflects confidence in the Philippines as a long-term investment destination.

“The Philippines already has a strong base of digitally capable workers. We are enabling them to move into higher-value work and helping Filipino enterprises become creators—not merely users—of the new technologies,” Marcos said.

During the forum, Clark Development Corp. AVP for Business Enhancement Rodem Perez highlighted the incentives available within the Clark Freeport Zone and the importance of connecting businesses within the local industrial ecosystem.

Clark International Airport Corp. Chief Business Development Officer Melissa Feliciano pointed to opportunities in pharmaceuticals and food, emphasizing efforts to reduce logistics costs and improve supply-chain connectivity.

John Hay Management Corp. President and CEO Manjit Singh Reandi said the company is exploring the feasibility of a monorail system to improve mobility as investment and economic activity increase in the area.

Poro Point Management Corp. Vice President for Airport Management Kate Bada said a feasibility study for a San Fernando International Seaport is targeted for completion by the end of 2027, with potential operations by 2029.

The forum included an investment immersion and site tour of New Clark City, giving delegates a closer look at infrastructure and development projects.