Speaking during a virtual briefing with the Defense Press Corps, Teodoro clarified that military-to-military communication channels with China had been suspended nearly three years ago, contrary to suggestions that the decision was recent.

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. on Wednesday rejected China's sweeping maritime claims in the South China Sea, describing its nine-dash line as a fiction while defending the Philippines' decision to suspend military communications with Beijing.

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. on Wednesday rejected suggestions that the Philippines was causing tensions in the West Philippine…

Chinese scholars' sovereignty claims over Batanes have drawn criticism from top Philippine defense and military officials, as well as the…

He said the suspension was prompted by security concerns and China's alleged misuse of communication channels to advance its territorial claims.

"Na-compromise ang ating security. Secondly umaabuso sila (China) kapag binuksan ang venue at channels sa kanila. Pangatlo, nagti-twist sila ng naratibo," Teodoro said.

The defense chief questioned Beijing's renewed interest in military dialogue despite the continued availability of diplomatic communication channels between the two countries.

He argued that restoring military-level discussions would serve little purpose without mutual respect for international law and a genuine commitment to de-escalation.

Teodoro said China must first demonstrate sincerity by reconsidering its assertions of sovereignty and jurisdiction over maritime areas where, he maintained, it has no lawful entitlement.

"I mean, all their actions now, from their messaging to the messaging of their assertion of undisputed sovereignty and jurisdiction over areas where they have no rights to do so, they must turn back from that because there is no basis whatsoever in international law and in UNCLOS," he said.

He also called on Beijing to stop what he described as predatory activities in the Pacific and the West Philippine Sea.

"Thirdly, I mean, they must stop their predatory activities in the Pacific and in the West Philippines (Sea) which is a threat to regional and global security. It is obviously a threat to regional security, and several countries have voice concerned about this. I mean, it's all upon them," Teodoro added.

The defense secretary also addressed recent Chinese assertions concerning waters near Batanes, following an encounter involving a Chinese research vessel and the Philippine Coast Guard.

He characterized Beijing's statements as part of a broader effort to advance its territorial claims and influence public narratives.

Teodoro emphasized that the Armed Forces of the Philippines remained committed to upholding the country's maritime rights under the 2016 arbitral ruling and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

The arbitral tribunal rejected the legal basis for China's claim to historic rights over resources within its nine-dash line insofar as those claims exceeded the maritime entitlements permitted under UNCLOS.

China has refused to recognize the ruling.

Teodoro maintained that Beijing's claims were incompatible with Philippine sovereign interests, making it necessary to accelerate the country's defense modernization and strengthen security partnerships.

He added that protecting freedom of navigation and maintaining stability in the region were matters of international concern, not solely Philippine interests.