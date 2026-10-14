The Ulat ng Bayan national survey on the Vice President's impeachment case and trial, conducted in September 2026, found that 71 percent of Filipino adults were aware of the allegations.

Most Filipino adults are aware of the allegations regarding Vice President Sara Duterte’s unexplained wealth, according to a Pulse Asia survey released Wednesday.

Vice President Sara Duterte maintained a 20-percentage-point trust lead over President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in September, with more than…

However, 39 percent said they could neither confirm nor deny the allegations, making it the most common response. The survey also showed shifts in public awareness and perceptions of the allegations’ truthfulness between July and September 2026.

Awareness of the allegations was reported by majorities nationwide and across geographic and socioeconomic groups, ranging from 62 percent to 84 percent across regions and 69 percent to 75 percent across socioeconomic classes.

From July to September, awareness declined by 10 percentage points nationwide, 13 percentage points in Metro Manila, 14 percentage points in the rest of Luzon, nine percentage points in Mindanao, and 11 percentage points among Class D respondents.

A majority of Mindanao residents, at 71 percent, considered the allegations untrue, a view shared by a plurality of Class E respondents at 44 percent.

In Metro Manila, the largest share of respondents, at 41 percent, believed the allegations were true. Meanwhile, uncertainty prevailed among respondents in the rest of Luzon, where 48 percent could not say whether the allegations were true or untrue; Class ABC, at 44 percent; and Class D, at 39 percent.

In the Visayas, 39 percent of respondents were undecided, while 33 percent said the allegations were untrue.

From July to September, the share of respondents who were undecided increased by seven percentage points nationwide, 11 percentage points in the rest of Luzon, 15 percentage points among Class ABC respondents, and seven percentage points among Class D respondents.

Meanwhile, the share of respondents who considered the allegations untrue declined by eight percentage points nationwide, 14 percentage points in the rest of Luzon, and nine percentage points among Class D respondents.