A Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) nurse assisted a pregnant mother deliver a baby while still in transit aboard an ambulance in the town of Dipaculao, Aurora on 30 October 2026.

According to the Local Government Unit (LGU), Nurse Jien-Chie Q. Lee of the Dipaculao MDRRMO assisted a mother who gave birth to a preterm baby while being transported from Barangay Toytoyan to the Aurora Memorial Hospital (AMH).

Nurse Lee assisted in the delivery of a baby boy weighing 1.8-kilograms. JO Staff Jolly Gomez and ambulance driver Carmelo Bugayong accompanied Nurse Lee and the mother. The two were also instrumental in ensuring the safe transport of both mother and newborn to the hospital.

“Despite the urgency of the situation, the team remained focused and committed to their duty, ensuring that the newborn was safely delivered and properly turned over to AMH for further medical care,” the LGU stated.