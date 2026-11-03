The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday, 3 November 2026, debunked claims that Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa had resurfaced at a cemetery in Digos City during the Undas observance, confirming that the viral photograph was taken three years ago.

PNP spokesperson Col. Allen Rae Co said the police technical team verified that the image circulating on social media was an old photograph taken in 2023.

“It was confirmed by our tech team that it was an old picture and the one who posted it or the owner of the picture himself commented that this was taken three years ago,” Co said during a briefing at Camp Crame.

“Wala pong katotohanan na nagpakita siya,” he added, dismissing claims that the senator had recently appeared in public.

The photograph circulated during the All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day observance, fueling speculation that Dela Rosa had visited a cemetery in his home province of Davao del Sur despite an ongoing police manhunt.

Co said the PNP would continue verifying information about the senator's whereabouts but would disclose operational details only when appropriate.

“We have made our position known and very clearly about the manhunt. We will be providing updates at the appropriate time,” he said.

The PNP spokesperson also warned the public against deliberately spreading misleading information that could interfere with police operations.

“Of course we will investigate all information na lumalabas and yung sa kanila lang if this was meant to mislead ay may possible consequences itong mga ganito,” Co said.

Dela Rosa remains at large under an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) over alleged crimes against humanity linked to the Duterte administration's anti-drug campaign.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government has offered a P50-million reward for information leading to his arrest.

The former PNP chief was last seen publicly at the Senate in May 2026 after an extended absence from public appearances.