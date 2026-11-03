Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle receives a framed resolution from Imus city officials on November 2, 2026, recognizing his service to the Catholic Church and his election as dean of the College of Cardinals. Photo courtesy of the City Government of Imus.

IMUS CITY, Cavite — The city government presented Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle with a resolution on Monday, November 2, recognizing his contributions to the Catholic Church and honoring his election as dean of the College of Cardinals.

Mayor Alex “AA” L. Advincula, Rep. AJ Advincula, Vice Mayor Homer T. Saquilayan and members of the Sangguniang Panlungsod personally handed the resolution to the Filipino cardinal, according to the city government.

The local government said the recognition paid tribute to Tagle’s service to the Church and his continuing role in inspiring Catholics in the Philippines and around the world.

Tagle succeeded Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re as dean following his election by the cardinal-bishops on October 8 and its approval by Pope Leo XIV.

The dean presides over the College of Cardinals as “first among equals,” without exercising governing authority over fellow cardinals. The position carries a five-year term that may be renewed.

Tagle also serves as pro-prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization’s Section for First Evangelization and New Particular Churches.