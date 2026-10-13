DOH reports 46% drop in leptospirosis cases

The Department of Health (DOH) reported a continued decline in leptospirosis cases in the country on Tuesday, 13 October. In its latest report, the department said it had “observed a continuous decline in cases.” The DOH recorded 1,814 leptospirosis cases from 10 to 23 September, down 46% from the 3,340 cases reported from 27 August to 9 September.

“Although there was an observed decline in cases, the DOH will actively monitor the cases to verify and to ensure that the downward trend is maintained,” the department said. As of 7 October, the country had recorded a total of 13,158 leptospirosis cases this year, the DOH reported. The department said the case fatality rate (CFR) during the same period stood at 5.34%. However, the cumulative number of cases recorded this year was 48% higher than the 8,910 cases reported during the same period in 2025. Despite the increase in cases, the DOH said the CFR was lower than the 10.47% recorded during the same period last year.