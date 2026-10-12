The promotion covers several hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and gasoline-powered models, alongside maintenance benefits, insurance offers and trade-in incentives.

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) is offering cash discounts of up to P230,000 on select vehicles as part of its 10.10 promotional campaign running from 10 to 31 October 2026.

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has lined up cash discounts, service perks and other ownership offers for customers who buy selected models…

Toyota Motor Philippines is offering cash discounts and other ownership incentives on select vehicles this September as part of a promotion…

Leading the offers is the Toyota Zenix Q HEV, which comes with a straight cash discount of up to P230,000. The hybrid multipurpose vehicle combines a spacious cabin with fuel-efficient technology designed for family and everyday use.

The Toyota ATIV HEV follows with savings of up to P200,000, while the Corolla Cross G is available with discounts of up to P150,000.

Customers purchasing the Yaris Cross S HEV can also receive savings of up to P50,000.

Other participating models include the Vios XLE, with discounts of up to P75,000, and the Avanza E, with savings of up to P60,000.

The Yaris Cross SE HEV and Corolla Cross GR-S are also covered by the promotion, each offering discounts of up to P50,000.

Beyond cash discounts, Toyota is providing additional ownership incentives on select models, including free periodic maintenance services, service discount vouchers and complimentary one-year comprehensive insurance.

Customers trading in their existing vehicles may also qualify for rebates of up to P30,000, which can be applied as a cash discount or toward Toyota Genuine Accessories.

All brand-new Toyota vehicles are covered by the company's five-year warranty.

The offers are subject to promotional terms, vehicle availability and applicable financing or credit approval requirements.

Customers may visit participating Toyota dealerships to inquire about eligible models, available offers and test-drive arrangements.

The promotion runs until 31 October 2026 under DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-269703, Series of 2026.

Full promotional details are available at toyota.com.ph/promos/OctoberTensationalDeals.