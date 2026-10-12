The achievement further strengthens the production company's growing presence in the global film industry, highlighting its commitment to bringing Filipino creativity and compelling Asian stories to international audiences.

Filipino actress and producer Sylvia Sanchez continues to make significant strides in international cinema as Nathan Studios celebrates another milestone, with three of its international co-productions securing official selections at the 2026 Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) in South Korea.

Veteran actress and film producer Sylvia Sanchez-Atayde joined international filmmakers on the red carpet at the 31st Busan International…

Representing Nathan Studios at the prestigious festival, Sylvia made a notable appearance on the opening red carpet in support of the film Ria, one of the company's featured productions.

Directed by acclaimed Filipino filmmaker Arvin Belarmino, Ria was selected for the festival's Vision Asia Competition – Discovery category, providing another international platform for Philippine storytelling.

The film features Sylvia in a significant role, while she also serves as one of its co-producers through Nathan Studios.

Joining the veteran actress at the festival were fellow cast members Nour Hooshmand and Kevin Regalado, together with cinematographer Jellen Geviane De Vera.

Their participation underscored the collaborative efforts behind the production and the growing recognition of Filipino filmmakers on the international festival circuit.

‘Ria’ brings a powerful story of community and resistance

At the center of Ria is a young woman immersed in the folk-punk scene who finds herself confronting a serious threat to the place she calls home.

Together with her foster mother and members of their community, she struggles to prevent the demolition of their neighborhood.

The narrative explores themes of belonging, family, displacement, and collective resistance, presenting a socially relevant story through the perspective of individuals determined to protect their community.

For Sylvia, the project represents another opportunity to participate in a film that goes beyond conventional entertainment, offering audiences a story rooted in human experiences and contemporary social realities.

Her involvement as both actress and producer also reflects her expanding role in Philippine cinema, where she continues to support projects with strong creative identities and international potential.

Three Nathan Studios productions earn festival recognition

Beyond Ria, Nathan Studios also celebrated the inclusion of two additional international co-productions in the festival's official lineup.

The Japanese film Nagi Notes was featured in the Icons section, while the Philippine production Filipiñana was presented under A Window on Asian Cinema.

Both films received special screenings, further broadening the production company's representation at the festival.

Having three projects included in a single edition of BIFF is a noteworthy accomplishment for Nathan Studios, demonstrating its growing involvement in cross-border filmmaking and partnerships with creative talents from different Asian countries.

The selections also reflect the company's efforts to explore diverse narratives while helping Filipino filmmakers and artists connect with wider international audiences.

Sylvia Sanchez expands her influence beyond acting

Long recognized for her emotionally powerful performances in television and film, Sylvia has gradually established herself as an influential figure behind the camera through her work with Nathan Studios.

Her transition into film production has opened new opportunities to support ambitious projects, collaborate with international filmmakers, and help bring Philippine cinema to major global platforms.

Rather than focusing exclusively on commercial productions, Nathan Studios has demonstrated an interest in stories that explore cultural identity, social issues, and the complexities of human relationships.

The company's participation in the Busan International Film Festival represents another step toward building a stronger international network for Filipino filmmaking.

For Sylvia, attending the festival was not simply about walking the red carpet. It was also an opportunity to represent the creative teams whose dedication helped bring these productions to international recognition.

Her presence highlighted the increasingly important role Filipino artists and producers play in the development of contemporary Asian cinema.

Bringing Philippine cinema to the world

The Busan International Film Festival remains one of Asia's most prominent cinematic gatherings, providing a platform for filmmakers to showcase their work, engage with international audiences, and develop opportunities for future collaborations.

For Nathan Studios, the inclusion of Ria, Nagi Notes, and Filipiñana represents a significant chapter in its continuing international expansion.

The achievement also demonstrates how Filipino production companies can contribute to the broader Asian film landscape through creative partnerships and culturally meaningful storytelling.

As Philippine cinema continues to gain recognition beyond local borders, Sylvia and Nathan Studios are helping create opportunities for Filipino talent to participate in productions that reach audiences across different countries.

With three international co-productions represented at BIFF 2026, Nathan Studios has another reason to celebrate its growing presence in world cinema.

For Sylvia Sanchez, the milestone reinforces her evolving journey from award-winning actress to producer, using her experience and influence to help bring Filipino creativity to the international stage.

From the Philippines to Busan, Nathan Studios continues to champion stories that transcend borders, proving that Filipino talent deserves a place in the global spotlight.