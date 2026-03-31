Sylvia Sanchez post shows Arjo, Maine together amid rumors

Actress-producer Sylvia Sanchez shared a glimpse of a family gathering to celebrate her anniversary with husband Art Atayde, posting candid photos on Instagram featuring their children and their partners.

The gathering included Arjo Atayde and wife Maine Mendoza, Ria Atayde and husband Zanjoe Marudo with their son Sabino, as well as Gela Atayde, Zaijian Jaranilla and Xavi Atayde.