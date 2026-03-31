Sylvia Sanchez post shows Arjo, Maine together amid rumors

Actress-producer Sylvia Sanchez shared a glimpse of a family gathering to celebrate her anniversary with husband Art Atayde, posting candid photos on Instagram featuring their children and their partners.
The gathering included Arjo Atayde and wife Maine Mendoza, Ria Atayde and husband Zanjoe Marudo with their son Sabino, as well as Gela Atayde, Zaijian Jaranilla and Xavi Atayde.
“Thank you, kiddos, for surprising us last night. Love you all! Happy anniversary again, my husband Art—pangit! Love you most!❤️😆,” Sanchez wrote.
The post drew attention online as it showed Arjo and Mendoza together, appearing relaxed and interacting with family members, amid recent speculation about their relationship.
A representative earlier clarified Mendoza’s absence from a previous gathering, saying, “She wasn’t feeling well that day.”
Netizens welcomed the update, with many expressing relief in the comments.
“Basag na naman mga umaasa sa hiwalayan ni Maine at Cong Arjo… Happy Anniversary po Mr and Mrs Atayde ❤️,” one user wrote.
Others also noted the appearance of Gela Atayde and Zaijian Jaranilla, sparking renewed curiosity about their relationship. The pair has previously kept their status private, with Jaranilla describing it as “secret” in past interviews.
Sanchez’s post, however, largely shifted attention back to the family celebration, highlighting a close-knit gathering amid public speculation.