Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. (Metrobank) ranked first among Philippine banks and securities firms in both the Local Currency Bonds and G3 Bonds categories of The Asset Benchmark Research Awards 2026, strengthening its standing in domestic and international fixed-income markets.

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. (Metrobank) posted P24.9 billion in net income and P3.9 trillion in consolidated assets in the first half of…

The recognition covers the bank’s capabilities in peso-denominated debt instruments and bonds issued in major global currencies, including its work in market analysis, portfolio management and trade execution.

Several Metrobank Trust executives also received individual distinctions in the annual rankings.

Ginny Pecaña, head of the Investment Services Division, was named among the Philippines’ Most Astute Investors in the Local Currency Bonds category. Investment Execution Officers Ivy May Mamauag, Mia Santiago and Seth Gamboa were recognized in local currency bond trading.

Mamauag and Santiago also secured the two highest individual rankings in the Best in Trading category for G3 Bonds.

“These awards recognize Metrobank’s commitment to the growth and development of the fixed income market in the country. We are on a mission to set higher standards of professionalism and integrity. We are honored that our efforts are recognized by The Asset. This achievement would not have been possible without the trust and support of our local and global customers, both institutional, and retail who choose Metrobank as their partner. It also demonstrates the expertise, discipline, and market judgment of our people, who are strongly committed to helping clients take the opportunities and navigate through changing market conditions,” said Toto Tansingco, Metrobank Financial Markets Sector Head.

The Asset Benchmark Research Awards are presented annually by Asia-based financial media and research firm The Asset. They recognize financial institutions and market professionals in sales, trading and portfolio management across the region.

The rankings are based on assessments from analysts, economists, strategists, investors, sales professionals and traders across Asia.