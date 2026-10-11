According to San Antonio police, officers were implementing a court-issued search warrant for suspected violations of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act, when they discovered the suspect hiding above the living area.

SAN ANTONIO, Quezon — A man allegedly attempting to evade police by hiding in the ceiling of his residence was arrested during a search operation in Barangay Bagong Niing on 10 October.

Police arrested two men in separate operations in Pangasinan on 16 September 2026, seizing a total of 3.5 grams of suspected shabu and a…

Two nabbed in Pangasinan drug busts; gun seized

The operation resulted in the seizure of approximately 2.45 grams of suspected shabu, valued at P16,660, based on the police inventory.

Authorities also recovered a caliber .38 Smith & Wesson revolver, three live rounds of ammunition, a digital weighing scale and other items.

The search warrant was issued by a Regional Trial Court in Lucena City on 7 October.

Police said the inventory of seized evidence was conducted in the presence of required witnesses and documented using alternative recording devices.

The suspect was brought to the San Antonio Municipal Police Station.

Complaints for alleged violations of RA 9165 and RA 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, are being prepared.