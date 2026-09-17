The operation, conducted from 5 p.m. to 7:25 p.m., was led by the Mangaldan Municipal Police Station with support from the Provincial Intelligence Unit of the Pangasinan Police Provincial Office.

The suspect, identified as M, married and a resident of Mangaldan, was found in possession of about 0.5 gram of suspected shabu valued at P3,400.

Police also seized a homemade caliber .22 Uzi-type firearm without a serial number, an Uzi magazine and two live caliber .22 ammunition.

A black leather sling bag and a green pouch were also recovered during the operation.

Meanwhile, in Bayambang, police arrested a 45-year-old unemployed man in a buy-bust operation at about 11:15 p.m.

Personnel of the Bayambang Municipal Police Station conducted the operation against the suspect, identified as M, married and a resident of the municipality.

Police seized about three grams of suspected shabu valued at P20,400, contained in two heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets.

Also recovered were a P500 bill used in the operation, a Tecno Spark cellphone, a black coin pouch and an NMAX motorcycle.

Authorities said the seized evidence in both operations was inventoried and marked at the respective scenes in the presence of the suspects and mandatory witnesses, as required by law.

The suspects are expected to face charges under the applicable provisions of RA 9165 and, in the Mangaldan case, RA 10591.