Two more major property developers are expected to join the government's Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program this week, according to the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD). DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling said the developers will sign separate agreements with Pag-IBIG Fund to expand affordable housing options for qualified members.

Five major developers have already signed agreements supporting the program: Megawide Construction Corp., Ayala Land through Amaia and Avida, SM Development Corp., Filinvest Land Inc. and Robinsons Land Corp. Under the agreements, participating developers will offer preferential rates and other incentives on selected housing projects. Aliling said the growing participation of private developers reflects confidence in the government's housing initiative and is expected to provide Filipino homebuyers with more options.