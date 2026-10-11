LIST: Notable Jesuit Colleges and Universities in the U.S.
College is so much more than just picking a major or chasing a diploma. For many people, it is a transformative season to chase curiosities, anchor personal values, and map out the kind of future they genuinely want to build.
In the United States, Jesuit education embraces a rich tradition that combines rigorous academics, critical thinking, ethical decision-making, and a deep commitment to community service. Grounded in the heritage of the Society of Jesus, this holistic approach nurtures the whole person, igniting growth that reaches far beyond the classroom walls.
Jesuit education has a long-standing presence in the United States, with 27 colleges and universities listed under the Association of Jesuit Colleges and Universities (AJCU). Here is a look at the institutions and where they are located.
27 Jesuit Colleges and Universities in the U.S.
Georgetown University — Washington, D.C.
Boston College — Massachusetts
Santa Clara University — California
Fordham University — New York
Gonzaga University — Washington
Loyola Marymount University — California
Saint Louis University — Missouri
Creighton University — Nebraska
Marquette University — Wisconsin
Loyola University Chicago — Illinois
Seattle University — Washington
College of the Holy Cross — Massachusetts
Fairfield University — Connecticut
University of San Francisco — California
Saint Joseph’s University — Pennsylvania
Xavier University — Ohio
University of Detroit Mercy — Michigan
Loyola University Maryland — Maryland
Loyola University New Orleans — Louisiana
John Carroll University — Ohio
Canisius University — New York
Le Moyne College — New York
Regis University — Colorado
Rockhurst University — Missouri
Saint Peter’s University — New Jersey
Spring Hill College — Alabama
University of Scranton — Pennsylvania
Though these institutions share a Jesuit educational tradition, each has its own history, academic offerings and campus environment. For students weighing their college options, understanding what sets different schools apart can be a starting point in finding an educational path that aligns with their interests, values and future goals.