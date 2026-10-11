College is so much more than just picking a major or chasing a diploma. For many people, it is a transformative season to chase curiosities, anchor personal values, and map out the kind of future they genuinely want to build. In the United States, Jesuit education embraces a rich tradition that combines rigorous academics, critical thinking, ethical decision-making, and a deep commitment to community service. Grounded in the heritage of the Society of Jesus, this holistic approach nurtures the whole person, igniting growth that reaches far beyond the classroom walls.

Jesuit education has a long-standing presence in the United States, with 27 colleges and universities listed under the Association of Jesuit Colleges and Universities (AJCU). Here is a look at the institutions and where they are located. 27 Jesuit Colleges and Universities in the U.S. Georgetown University — Washington, D.C.

Boston College — Massachusetts

Santa Clara University — California

Fordham University — New York

Gonzaga University — Washington

Loyola Marymount University — California

Saint Louis University — Missouri

Creighton University — Nebraska

Marquette University — Wisconsin

Loyola University Chicago — Illinois

Seattle University — Washington

College of the Holy Cross — Massachusetts

Fairfield University — Connecticut

University of San Francisco — California

Saint Joseph’s University — Pennsylvania

Xavier University — Ohio

University of Detroit Mercy — Michigan

Loyola University Maryland — Maryland

Loyola University New Orleans — Louisiana

John Carroll University — Ohio

Canisius University — New York

Le Moyne College — New York

Regis University — Colorado

Rockhurst University — Missouri

Saint Peter’s University — New Jersey

Spring Hill College — Alabama

University of Scranton — Pennsylvania Though these institutions share a Jesuit educational tradition, each has its own history, academic offerings and campus environment. For students weighing their college options, understanding what sets different schools apart can be a starting point in finding an educational path that aligns with their interests, values and future goals.