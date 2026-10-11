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LIST: Notable Jesuit Colleges and Universities in the U.S.

James Pacala··1 MIN READ

LIST: Notable Jesuit Colleges and Universities in the U.S.

Georgetown University

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College is so much more than just picking a major or chasing a diploma. For many people, it is a transformative season to chase curiosities, anchor personal values, and map out the kind of future they genuinely want to build.

In the United States, Jesuit education embraces a rich tradition that combines rigorous academics, critical thinking, ethical decision-making, and a deep commitment to community service. Grounded in the heritage of the Society of Jesus, this holistic approach nurtures the whole person, igniting growth that reaches far beyond the classroom walls.

Jesuit education has a long-standing presence in the United States, with 27 colleges and universities listed under the Association of Jesuit Colleges and Universities (AJCU). Here is a look at the institutions and where they are located.

27 Jesuit Colleges and Universities in the U.S.

  • Georgetown University — Washington, D.C.

  • Boston College — Massachusetts

  • Santa Clara University — California

  • Fordham University — New York

  • Gonzaga University — Washington

  • Loyola Marymount University — California

  • Saint Louis University — Missouri

  • Creighton University — Nebraska

  • Marquette University — Wisconsin

  • Loyola University Chicago — Illinois

  • Seattle University — Washington

  • College of the Holy Cross — Massachusetts

  • Fairfield University — Connecticut

  • University of San Francisco — California

  • Saint Joseph’s University — Pennsylvania

  • Xavier University — Ohio

  • University of Detroit Mercy — Michigan

  • Loyola University Maryland — Maryland

  • Loyola University New Orleans — Louisiana

  • John Carroll University — Ohio

  • Canisius University — New York

  • Le Moyne College — New York

  • Regis University — Colorado

  • Rockhurst University — Missouri

  • Saint Peter’s University — New Jersey

  • Spring Hill College — Alabama

  • University of Scranton — Pennsylvania

Though these institutions share a Jesuit educational tradition, each has its own history, academic offerings and campus environment. For students weighing their college options, understanding what sets different schools apart can be a starting point in finding an educational path that aligns with their interests, values and future goals.