Five Taguig cops relieved amid ‘hulidap’ allegations
Five police officers in Taguig City have been relieved from their posts following an alleged “hulidap” incident involving a 24-year-old man in Barangay Lower Bicutan on 6 October 2026.
PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. on Sunday, 11 October, ordered an impartial investigation after a viral video showed the man claiming he was handcuffed and accused of belonging to a robbery group by individuals identifying themselves as police officers.
The officers involved claimed they were responding to a marijuana-related complaint and left after residents intervened. Four officers were directly implicated, while the substation commander was relieved to ensure an impartial investigation.
Nartatez vowed accountability for any personnel found to have abused their authority or violated police procedures.