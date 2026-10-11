Five police officers in Taguig City have been relieved from their posts following an alleged “hulidap” incident involving a 24-year-old man in Barangay Lower Bicutan on 6 October 2026.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. on Sunday, 11 October, ordered an impartial investigation after a viral video showed the man claiming he was handcuffed and accused of belonging to a robbery group by individuals identifying themselves as police officers.