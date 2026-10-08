The Southern Police District (SPD) has relieved police personnel involved in an alleged drug-related apprehension in Taguig City as it investigates whether proper procedures were followed during the incident.

The incident involved a 24-year-old individual and occurred on Oct. 6 along Ilang-Ilang and Batangas streets in Barangay New Lower Bicutan, Taguig City.

“The involved personnel have been relieved from their assignments at Sub-Station 9 and placed under the Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit while the Pre-Charge Investigation is ongoing,” SPD said in a statement.

According to the initial report, the police personnel responded to information from a barangay official regarding an alleged drug-related activity in the area.

A police intervention followed after the individual was reportedly found in possession of a substance suspected to be marijuana. The situation later escalated, drawing the attention of the individual’s relatives and other residents in the area.

The SPD said it had “directed a thorough investigation into the incident to determine exactly what happened and whether proper police procedures were followed.”

The personnel involved have also been directed to submit their explanations as part of the investigation.###