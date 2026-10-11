Comelec sets ballot printing for Batanes, Naga votes
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The Commission on Elections (Comelec) will begin printing ballots on Wednesday, 14 October 2026, for the Batanes congressional special election and the plebiscite on Naga City's proposed conversion into a highly urbanized city.
The Batanes special election is scheduled for 1 November to fill the congressional seat left vacant following the death of Rep. Ciriaco Gato Jr. on 21 September.
Meanwhile, Naga residents will vote on 21 November to ratify the city's highly urbanized status following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s issuance of Proclamation No. 1267 on 26 May.
Comelec said Batanes has nearly 15,000 registered voters, while Naga has fewer than 150,000.