Police seize P2.14-M worth of illegal drugs, arrest suspected pusher in Camarines Norte
NAGA CITY — Police arrested a suspected drug pusher and seized more than P2.14 million worth of suspected shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) in a buy-bust operation in Basud, Camarines Norte, on Friday, 9 October.
In a report on Saturday, 10 October, the Philippine National Police Region 5 said the suspect, identified by the alias “Boy,” 39, a chicken vendor classified as a high-value individual (HVI), was arrested at around 1:30 p.m. in Barangay Poblacion 2, Basud.
The operation was conducted by local and provincial police in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Region 5.
Police seized 18 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu, weighing a total of 315 grams and valued at P2,142,000 based on the standard drug price, the report said.
The Investigation Solution Automatic Verification System showed that the suspect had previous booking records for separate violations of Republic Act No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, in Meycauayan, Bulacan, on 16 October 2021; Caloocan City on 21 September 2024; and Barangay Mangcamagong, Basud, on 18 June 2025.
He also had a record of a charge for disobedience to a person in authority in Caloocan City on 21 September 2024.
The suspect is detained at the Basud police station. Police said he would face an additional drug charge.