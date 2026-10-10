NAGA CITY — Police arrested a suspected drug pusher and seized more than P2.14 million worth of suspected shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) in a buy-bust operation in Basud, Camarines Norte, on Friday, 9 October.

In a report on Saturday, 10 October, the Philippine National Police Region 5 said the suspect, identified by the alias “Boy,” 39, a chicken vendor classified as a high-value individual (HVI), was arrested at around 1:30 p.m. in Barangay Poblacion 2, Basud.

The operation was conducted by local and provincial police in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Region 5.