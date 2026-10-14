Over P50k worth ‘shabu’ seized from 2 repeat drug offenders in Catanduanes

NAGA CITY – Police confiscated over P50,000 worth of “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride) from two suspected drug pushers, who are already facing drug charges, on Tuesday, 13 October, in Virac town in Catanduanes province.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) Bicol said in a report that alias “Kim,” 30, and her live-in partner, alias “Bob,” 36, were arrested during the implementation of a search warrant at around 10 a.m.

Personnel from the Virac and Catanduanes police stations seized two heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected “shabu” weighing 8.27 grams, with a standard drug price of P56,236, the report said.





The PNP Bicol said verification through the Investigation Solution Systems revealed that the suspects had records of involvement in multiple drug-related violations dating back to 2015 until previous years.