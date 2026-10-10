MSO opens new music academy at One Ayala

The new branch expands the academy’s music education programs as the Manila Symphony Orchestra marks its 100th anniversary.

Century of music expands in Makati The Manila Symphony Orchestra launched a new branch of its music academy at One Ayala in Makati City on 6 October 2026, marking a major milestone as the ensemble celebrates its 100th anniversary season. Located at No. 1 Ayala Avenue near the EDSA-MRT hub, the new site adds to the orchestra's established studio at Ayala Malls Circuit. The opening event gathered students, faculty, and families for a mini-recital that blended classical pieces, Filipino classics, and modern pop tunes.

The studio was graced by the presence of Standard Insurance Group Chair Mr. Judes Echauz.

Student and faculty performances highlight launch Performers showcased a varied repertoire, starting with Paganini's Cantabile played by violinist Sara Maria Gonzales and guitarist Amansinaya Añonuevo. Pianists Julia Reanna Aquino and Endrei Joashu Lejano delivered a four-hand arrangement of Katakataka, while soprano Eina Lejano sang Giordani's Caro Mio Benalongside pianist Jeremiah Valenzuela. The set continued with violinist Dione Lhorrell Reyes and Valenzuela performing Willy Cruz's Sana’y Wala Nang Wakas. The MSO Academy Faculty Ensemble joined David Llandino for Vivaldi's Summer Storm, as well as soloists Eliana Mariano and Lois Quitane for Vivaldi's Concerto for Two Violins in A Minor. The student and faculty ensemble closed the concert with a joint rendition of Laufey's From the Start.

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MSOMA One Ayal Big Room