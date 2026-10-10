MSO opens new music academy at One Ayala
The new branch expands the academy’s music education programs as the Manila Symphony Orchestra marks its 100th anniversary.
Century of music expands in Makati
The Manila Symphony Orchestra launched a new branch of its music academy at One Ayala in Makati City on 6 October 2026, marking a major milestone as the ensemble celebrates its 100th anniversary season.
Located at No. 1 Ayala Avenue near the EDSA-MRT hub, the new site adds to the orchestra's established studio at Ayala Malls Circuit. The opening event gathered students, faculty, and families for a mini-recital that blended classical pieces, Filipino classics, and modern pop tunes.
Student and faculty performances highlight launch
Performers showcased a varied repertoire, starting with Paganini's Cantabile played by violinist Sara Maria Gonzales and guitarist Amansinaya Añonuevo. Pianists Julia Reanna Aquino and Endrei Joashu Lejano delivered a four-hand arrangement of Katakataka, while soprano Eina Lejano sang Giordani's Caro Mio Benalongside pianist Jeremiah Valenzuela.
The set continued with violinist Dione Lhorrell Reyes and Valenzuela performing Willy Cruz's Sana’y Wala Nang Wakas. The MSO Academy Faculty Ensemble joined David Llandino for Vivaldi's Summer Storm, as well as soloists Eliana Mariano and Lois Quitane for Vivaldi's Concerto for Two Violins in A Minor. The student and faculty ensemble closed the concert with a joint rendition of Laufey's From the Start.
Teaching spaces and corporate backing
The fresh location features six dedicated music studios equipped with pianos for individual instruction across voice, strings, woodwinds, brass, and harp. A larger studio space will host group workshops, masterclasses, and intimate performances.
Construction of the facility was fully funded by Standard Insurance and Ernesto Echauz, with Christopher Varlez supplying the studio pianos. MSO leadership also recognized One Ayala, Mariana Zobel Aboitiz, and trustee John Silva for helping establish the branch.
Building on a century of training
Founded in 1926 by Alexander Lippay, the MSO stands as the oldest active orchestra in Asia. The orchestra created its formal music academy in 2014 to train young artists, prepare students for competitions, and offer teacher development through Suzuki training programs. The new branch in Makati allows the foundation to reach more students in its centennial year.