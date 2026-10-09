According to an incident summary of the Police Regional Office 4A, a complainant appeared before the Santa Cruz Municipal Police Station on Thursday, 8 October, to document irregularities allegedly discovered during the turnover of records and equipment at the hospital's HIV treatment hub.

The reported disappearance of an official SIM card and the alleged deletion of HIV patient records at Laguna Medical Center have been brought to the attention of local police, raising questions over patient confidentiality and the handling of sensitive medical information.

BAGUIO CITY — Officials from the Baguio City Health Services Office (CHSO), the Department of Health (DOH) and partner agencies reviewed…

The complainant reported that an official SIM card used by the facility had allegedly been replaced before the facility turned it over to the office. The irregularity was reportedly discovered on 3 August, following the resignation of the facility's former HIV Hub head on 27 July.

The complainant further alleged that the master list containing information on HIV patients had been deleted from a laptop turned over to the office. The password provided for accessing the computer was also reportedly not working.

The police report also cited complaints from several HIV patients who allegedly received text messages directing them to obtain their medication from a private health facility in Santa Cruz.

The circumstances surrounding the messages, including whether patient contact information had been accessed or used without authorization, have yet to be established.

The incident raises questions about safeguards for confidential medical records, particularly those involving patients receiving HIV treatment.

Laguna Medical Center is listed among the Department of Health-designated HIV treatment hubs in CALABARZON.

The police document classified the incident as a report for record purposes. It did not establish that a data breach had occurred or indicate that criminal charges had been filed.

The allegations remain unverified, and the available report does not establish responsibility for the reported irregularities.

An official explanation from hospital management, including whether an internal review has been initiated and whether patient services have been affected, remains necessary.

The case also raises the question of whether the circumstances warrant assessment under the Data Privacy Act of 2012, which provides safeguards for sensitive personal information, including medical records.