Drug suspect wounded in Bacoor buy-bust encounter

Two suspects were arrested while four others escaped during the operation conducted by personnel of the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit 4A at approximately 8:20 p.m., according to a police incident report.

BACOOR CITY, Cavite — A suspected drug offender was wounded after allegedly attempting to shoot an undercover police officer during a buy-bust operation in Barangay San Nicolas 2 on Thursday evening, 8 October.

Four suspects were arrested in separate anti-illegal drug operations in Cavite and Batangas during the early hours of 29 September, police…

STA. CRUZ, Laguna — Two street-level individuals were arrested after allegedly selling suspected shabu to an undercover police officer…

Initial investigation showed that Police Master Sergeant Christopher Deligente acted as the undercover buyer and negotiated a suspected drug transaction with a group that included a man identified as alias “Andrei.”

Police said the transaction had been completed when one of the suspects apparently realized that he was dealing with a law enforcement officer.

The suspect allegedly drew a handgun, pointed it toward Deligente and pulled the trigger. However, the firearm reportedly failed to discharge.

Deligente responded by firing his service weapon, hitting the suspect in the right arm.

Authorities identified the two arrested individuals by the aliases “Aljero” and “Jayden.”

Meanwhile, four other suspects, including those known as “Andrei” and “Kurt,” remained at large following the operation.

The buy-bust was conducted under Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency coordination and control number 4-00-10082026-027.

The police report did not specify the quantity or estimated value of suspected illegal drugs recovered during the operation.

It also did not provide further details about the wounded suspect's medical condition or the specific charges to be filed against those arrested.

Authorities have yet to provide additional information on the continuing search for the four suspects who escaped.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were based on the initial police account, and no independent findings on the use of force were provided in the incident summary.