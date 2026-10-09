The discussion, held at the Cultural Center of Laguna as part of National Statistics Month, highlighted the role of accurate information in shaping tourism policies and improving public services.

SANTA CRUZ, Laguna — Reliable tourism statistics could help Laguna identify development gaps and direct government resources toward communities and destinations that need greater support, officials emphasized during a provincial symposium on Friday, 9 October.

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Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) San Pablo City Statistical Specialist Marinela Magcamit stressed that systematic data collection and proper recordkeeping allow government agencies to identify shortcomings and determine where programs and interventions are needed.

Her presentation, “Statistics in Action: Building Inclusive, Resilient, and Sustainable Tourism,” underscored the importance of evidence-based decisions in developing a more responsive tourism sector.

The initiative comes as Laguna continues efforts to strengthen its tourism industry through coordinated planning, destination promotion and partnerships with local stakeholders.

Representing Governor Sol Aragones, Laguna Tourism Office representative Maricel Perez said dependable statistics are essential in ensuring that government decisions translate into concrete and appropriate action.

Commission on Population and Development CALABARZON Regional Director Marilyn Ogaya likewise emphasized the importance of statistical information in identifying practical solutions to development challenges.

Population Program Officer Carolyn Bonza encouraged participating provincial departments to apply the lessons from the symposium in their respective operations.

The gathering brought together representatives from various offices of the provincial government to discuss improving data organization, reporting and reliability.

The symposium carried the theme “Tuklas Pilipinas: Statistics as Beacon toward Inclusive, Resilient and Sustainable Tourism.”

For Laguna, the discussions placed attention on a critical aspect of tourism development: ensuring that future programs are guided not merely by promotional objectives but by reliable information about actual needs and priorities.