Metropolitan Manila Development Authority General Manager Nicolas Torre III has extended his leave until 15 October and is expected to return to work the following day, MMDA Chair Romando Artes said Tuesday.
Artes said Torre, who has been on leave for nearly a month, continues to assist the agency behind the scenes despite being away from the office.
“Masasabi ko na kahit na naka-leave siya, nagtatrabaho pa rin si GM Torre and sa background, tumutulong siya sa amin,” Artes said in a press conference.
“He extended his leave up to October 15. So babalik po siya by October 16,” he added.
Artes said Torre extended his leave to attend to family matters following the death of his mother-in-law.
Torre went on leave in September amid an investigation involving the use of a vehicle plate that had been flagged by the Land Transportation Office.###
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