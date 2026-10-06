The rating reflects CIAC’s performance in meeting its strategic targets for 2025, including the number of people employed by locators, the completion of new lease agreements and development contracts, and the handling of client and customer feedback.

The GCG validation also covered CIAC’s ongoing infrastructure and development initiatives, particularly the establishment of the Clark Aviation Capital (CAC), as well as personnel competency, disaster risk reduction and management (DRRM) planning, and the implementation of the agency’s Gender and Development (GAD) programs.

CIAC’s 2025 rating improved from 98.93 percent in 2024 and 97.46 percent in 2023, reflecting sustained performance in the agency’s delivery of its strategic targets and programs.

CIAC President and CEO Jojit Alcazar attributed the results to the agency’s continuing focus on performance, accountability, transparency, and good corporate governance.

“Management is driven by performance excellence and accountability, and we work doubly hard to ensure transparency and good corporate governance with the guidance of the GCG and our parent company, the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), especially in advancing strategic initiatives for the Clark Aviation Capital as our modest contribution to the nation’s economic growth and development,” Alcazar said.

The GCG Performance Scorecard is an annual assessment of GOCCs based on strategic criteria, targets, and corresponding weights.

It measures the actual accomplishments of government corporations against their commitments and strategic objectives.

As the premier aviation and land development arm of the BCDA Group, CIAC is advancing major development initiatives within the Clark Aviation Capital aimed at attracting investments in aviation, cargo and logistics, technology, connectivity and infrastructure, sustainable urban development, and commercial and mixed-use developments.

The agency’s performance supports its broader mandate to develop Clark as a competitive aviation and investment destination and contribute to economic growth and employment generation in Central Luzon.