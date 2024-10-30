Clark Airport names Alcazar as new chief

Clark International Airport Corporation has appointed Joseph Alcazar as its new president. Alcazar, or “Jojit,” as called by some, is a member of the CIAC Board, and brings more than 27 years of experience in management, marketing, business development, telecommunications and information technology.

Holding a communications degree from the University of the Philippines and a management certification from the Asian Institute of Management, Jojit recently broadened his focus to include sports management and public-private partnerships, with his work now including projects in digital infrastructure, healthcare, and government center townships.

Alongside his role at CIAC, Alcazar is the CEO and board director at CAAD Holdings, overseeing healthcare solution initiatives through Medispace Innovations, Inc., where he also serves as CEO. He also heads XD Consulting, an international business consulting firm, and ALCAPITAL Venture Holdings Inc., an investment and holding firm.

Industry’s old hand

A veteran of the industry, he previously held senior roles at Smart Communications and McCann Erickson. He also co-founded Gondola Mobile Solutions and chaired the Mobile Marketing Association Asia Pacific. Currently, he serves as president and board member at Greenlight Content Inc., where he has led initiatives such as the launch of the Philippines’ first FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming) media company via OTT, a gaming platform, and fintech services for overseas Filipino workers.

CIAC credits Alcazar’s extensive event management experience, including his key role in the 30th Southeast Asian Games in 2019. He recently led the 11th Asian Age Group Aquatics Championships in New Clark City in February 2024, marking its first time hosted in the country.